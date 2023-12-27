Biella, 91-year-old woman doesn't want a caregiver and barricades herself in the house

“I'm fine and I don't want anyone“. She had told her son clearly that she would not want the caregiver around on Christmas day and in protest she barricaded herself in the house.

Protagonist in Biellesea woman of 91 years old who locked herself in her apartment precisely to prevent access to her son, who had arrived with the caregiver who was supposed to keep her company during the holidays. To restore calm and convince the woman, the police had to intervene and resolve the situation.

To Anconainstead, something else similar episode but the protagonist was one girl of about 20 years old. In this circumstance, the intervention of the police called to Via del Centro was necessary. The young woman had locked herself in the bathroom at her ex-boyfriend's house, no longer responding to any requests after threatening to harm herself. All this because she didn't accept the end of the romantic relationship.

Once the officers arrived on site, they convinced the 20-year-old to come out and, after realizing that she had not hurt herself, they alerted the health workers to take care of the case.

The young woman was therefore taken to hospital for checks.

