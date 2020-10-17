The climber received the early Saturday evening Arminia Bielefeld the reigning master FC Bayern – in the end it was befitting.
Gates: 0: 1 Müller (8th), 0: 2 Lewandowski (25th), 0: 3 Lewandowski (45th + 1), 0: 4 Müller (51st), 1: 4 Doan (59th)
esp. incident: Red card for Tolisso (76th / emergency brake)
Right from the start, the roles were clearly assigned – Arminia withdrew and let Bayern control the ball. After just eight minutes, the favorite also led after Lewandowski cleared the goal scorer Müller with a hoe.
Bayern immediately continued to pressure, but Müller subsequently failed because of the strongly reacting Ortega in the Bielefelder Tor.
Bielefeld waited in principle for the second goal – in the 25th minute Lewandowski did not want to keep the hosts on the torture when he made it 2-0 after a great dance by Goretzka.
Shortly afterwards, Bielefeld had the chance to make it 1: 2 when Klos escaped his guard Alaba too easily – but Neuer held.
Bielefeld was a little braver overall, but Ortega alone prevented a higher deficit for a long time. Shortly before the break, Lewandowski then tied up the brace and ensured a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Without a change of personnel, the second half went and after Lewandowski only hit the crossbar, Müller was able to achieve the 0; 4 in the 51st minute.
As a result, Bayern shifted down two gears and Bielefeld actually scored their first goal of the evening. Doan had prevailed well and didn’t give Neuer a chance.
Shortly afterwards, Tolisso had finished work when he brought down toilets with the emergency brake. But nothing more happened after that either. Bielefeld lost the second game in a row – a feeling that has not been known for a long time.
