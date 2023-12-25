Home page World

Police forces are standing in Bielefeld main station. © Christian Müller/Wetfalennews/dpa

A threat of attack triggers a major operation at Bielefeld Central Station. In the evening the all-clear is given. Now the state security is investigating.

Bielefeld – Bielefeld main station has been reopened after a threat of attack. No suspicious objects were found during the search with sniffer dogs, the police said in the evening. State security is investigating. “It is being investigated for the offense of “disturbing the public peace by threatening to commit criminal offenses”,” it said.

Numerous emergency services had previously searched Bielefeld main station in the afternoon after a telephone threat was received. The station building and the station forecourt were temporarily closed and rail traffic was rerouted.

A spokeswoman for the railway said at 9 p.m. that regular operations on long-distance services were slowly starting up again after the route closure had been lifted. However, trains on the diversion route will complete this route and subsequent delays are still to be expected for the time being.

According to the police, on Christmas Day around 3:30 p.m., an unidentified caller “with a male voice” contacted the Bielefeld control center and threatened to endanger people at the train station with an unspecified action “within the next ten minutes.”

A police spokeswoman explained that, together with the federal police, the decision was made immediately after the call to close the station building and the station forecourt. Travelers were no longer in the area affected by the threat in a short time. The police were on site with a large contingent.

Long-distance traffic between Hanover and Hamm via Osnabrück was rerouted due to the search. The trains temporarily did not stop in Herford, Gütersloh and Bielefeld. dpa