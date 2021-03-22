TThe water of chemicals, a fountain for cooling with 5000 liters of water per hour, laboratory material, sleeping accommodations for the drug cooks: this is how the prosecution describes a scene that is reminiscent of the American hit series “Breaking Bad”. After a cable fire in a warehouse in Preußisch Oldendorf north of Bielefeld, the investigators discovered just that in April 2019 – a drug laboratory with industrial dimensions, as the indictment says.

Five men have had to answer before the Bielefeld district court since Monday. At the start of the process, however, two of the five places remained free. According to the court, one of the three Dutch accused is still in custody for drug offenses in his home country until July 2021; he was not extradited. The second man stayed away from the start of the negotiations without excuse.

“We have never seen a laboratory like this here”

After the indictment was read out, the three remaining men announced that they would not comment on the allegations. The defendants, including two Germans, want to provide details of the person and the curriculum vitae at a later date. Five men from Rödinghausen (31) and Preußisch Oldendorf (39) as well as from the Netherlands (37, 41 and 59) have to answer for the professional operation of a drug laboratory in East Westphalia. In the hall, raw materials for synthetic drugs such as speed are said to have been produced by April 2019.

The chief investigator of the Bielefeld police described the progress of the complex investigation as the first witness. “The topic was new to us, we have never seen a laboratory like this here before. We then immediately switched on the Federal and State Criminal Police Office, ”said the witness.

In the 660 square meter warehouse, his team found 18 large tanks with chemicals, plus eight large stainless steel kettles, a sparsely equipped lounge with eight mattresses and finally six large distillers. “There was a lot of smoke there,” said the policeman, describing the first impressions. A well drilled should provide cooling water. The search for clues took ten days. “That was very time-consuming.”

When the chemicals bought were traced, traces led to the Netherlands. A carpenter from a neighboring hall quickly turned out to be the tenant of the warehouse. “His statements quickly became questionable. In the further course there were more and more contradictions, ”said the investigator.

The two accused Germans are the carpenter (31) and a farmer (39). Nine further trial dates are scheduled for May. The proceedings against the man in custody in the Netherlands are severed.