EA 38-year-old man was killed by gunfire in downtown Bielefeld on Saturday evening. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the police said when asked. It was initially unclear whether the shots were fired by one or more perpetrators.

The perpetrator or perpetrators were on the run, according to a joint statement from the public prosecutor's office and the police late in the evening. According to current knowledge, there is no danger to bystanders, it said.

A major police operation took place in the Bielefeld city area on Sunday night. According to initial findings, the 38-year-old from Bielefeld with Kosovar citizenship was on Obernstrasse near Klasingstrasse when the perpetrator or perpetrators approached him and shot him.

A homicide squad has taken over the investigation. The police initially did not provide any further details or background information, particularly regarding a possible motive. The search for the perpetrator or perpetrators continued. Several media outlets had previously reported.