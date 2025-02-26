With the semi-finals in the DFB Cup for the third division soccer team Arminia Bielefeld, such a dream will come true in five weeks that sports director Michael Mutzel can already imagine this feeling: “That could be nasty,” said the 45-year-old Tuesday night in the knowledge that each of the three possible semi -final opponents is one of the best clubs in the Bundesliga. When Mutzel speaks of “nasty teams”, he does not mean bad: dog community strong opponents are simply nasty for Bielefeld.