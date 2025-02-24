One would think that Michael Mutzel had already experienced all the intensities of emotionality in football. The Allgäu played in the Bundesliga at the traditional club Eintracht Frankfurt, VfB Stuttgart and Karlsruher SC and was sports director at Hamburger SV. For 20 months, the 45-year-old has been a sports director of the third division club Arminia Bielefeld and of all places in the lowlands of football into unimagined emotional worlds. “Bielefeld is an extreme football town,” says Mutzel. In East Westphalia’s most glowing football club there is a direct connecting door between heaven and hell. “I didn’t know the emotionality in this speed and pronounced, in positive and negative, – but that is what makes the club,” says Mutzel.

Mutzel had gained an ultimate impression of his new job five days before he took up service. On June 2, 2023, he saw in front of the television in the evening how Bielefeld played in Wiesbaden Relegation and left 0: 4 shortly before the end. The Arminia fans in the guest block lit fire fountains, shot rockets in the air, threw smoked pots on the field and tried to break a gate to the interior. The completely desperate Arminen captain Fabian Klos was crying in front of the grandstand and tried to calm the fans. The game was interrupted for 20 minutes. Four days later, Bielefeld also lost the second leg 1: 2 and relegated to the third division. The audience was depressed and the contracts almost expired. Bielefeld no longer had a team, no coaching team. And the new season would begin two months later. Mutzel started service in this constellation. “We had to start from scratch and only had one player under contract,” he recalls, “that was certainly not the best conditions.”

“Bielefeld is an extreme football town,” says Michael Mutzel, 45, since June 2023 sports director of the Arminia. (Photo: Wolfgang Zink/Imago)

Such an apocalyptic entry scenario had never experienced Mutzel, but accepted the challenge: “I approached the difficult task very rationally and fell directly into work.” With the new trainer Mitch Kniat and a squad compiled under temporal and financial constraints, not much more was possible in the 2023/24 season than relegation. In the current season, however, the Arminia is based: fourth place in the third division with contact with the promotion places.

The Arminia is currently causing a nationwide sensation in the DFB Cup. This Tuesday (8:45 p.m., ZDF) welcomes the Bundesliga club Werder Bremen as the only remaining third division club in the quarter -finals. Bielefeld has already eliminated the second division Hannover 96 (2-0) as well as the Bundesliga clubs Union Berlin (2-0) and SC Freiburg (3: 1). All of East Westphalia has been dreaming of the first semi -finals since 2015, when the Arminia, also a third division club, lost 0: 4 against VfL Wolfsburg in the preliminary round.

Mutzel does not find that you are more successful in the cup in the cup in the cup against higher -class teams than in the league: “Many third division teams focus on defending, but the higher -class teams want to control the game, which means that we have gained more rooms for balls.” With these rooms, the cheeky Arminen knew how to do a lot. This is good for image and finances. The approximately three million euros in premiums that you have collected in the cup so far help the club. In May 2022 and in June 2023 he was descended twice from the Bundesliga to the third division.

“Against Bremen we need a day when things are running for us,” says Mutzel

The Bielefeld fans have long been used to parable flights up and down through the leagues. Since the introduction of the Bundesliga in 1963, the club has changed the league 23 times. He played together for 19 years in the first and 31 years in the second division and is now playing his twelfth year in the third division. The next climb is targeted.

“I see our achievements very positively in the current season,” says Mutzel, “we have a young, hungry team that our trainer Mitch Kniat and his team develops excellently.” However, this assessment does not always share all fans. After lost games there was always “Kniat out” calls, and once the captain Mael Corboz felt so provoked that he showed fans the bird. This triggered days of outrage.

Mutzel, who likes to see the glass half full, had to learn in Bielefeld that many East Westphalia have deeply internalized a certain skepticism. Conversely, the passionate fans can also be weighed up a team, for example on cup evenings that they have experienced three times this season. “Against Bremen we need a day when things are running for us,” says Mutzel – but then he sees opportunities.

In East Westphalia’s most glowing football club there is a direct connecting door between heaven and hell: an Arminia fan at the “3. German Kuttenreffen 2024 ”. (Photo: Moritz Mueller/Imago)

In the extreme football town, however, the further performance in the championship will be more formative for the attitude to life. Despite the relegation in 2023 with the emotional collapse of fans and clubs, an average of 18 800 spectators came to the home games in the following season. In the current season there are even more than 20,000. People in Bielefeld celebrate or demonize their Arminia – but they cannot leave it from her.

“We need a little patience,” says Mutzel, the team in the league still lacks the consistency. “It would be expected to be expected that the team had to rise this year – but of course we want to get out of the third division as soon as possible and work hard for it.” And so the Bielefeld longing increases with every cup round because the encounters with the Bundesliga clubs remind the Arminen that they want to play there again in the highest league.