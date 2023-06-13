Model Hailey Bieber poses in underwear for her own brand Rhode

American model and wife of singer Justin Bieber Hailey starred in a candid photo shoot for advertising her own cosmetic brand Rhode. Pictures posted on site companies.

The 26-year-old fashion model posed for the photographer in white lingerie, pouring the facial milk of the said brand on herself. At the same time, the celebrity’s hair was loose, and makeup artists applied makeup in nude shades on her face. Her accessories included small gold earrings and a wedding ring.

Related materials:

It is known that the cost of the new product, which was advertised by the entrepreneur, is 29 dollars (2397 rubles).

In December 2022, Hailey Bieber was ridiculed online for wearing a fur coat over a summer dress. The model walked the streets of New York in a tight black short dress, combined with a Saint Laurent fur coat and sandals to match the look.