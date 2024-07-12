The son visits his classmate from first grade. The seven-year-old is given a fitting welcome. The door opens and the friend is standing in the entrance wearing work trousers and an Engelbert Strauss T-shirt. The shoes are naturally also brand-name. The son’s own offspring wears different colors, but both are united in the brand. The story repeats itself at almost every game meeting with almost all classmates, the same picture in the schoolyard, only Messi, Ronaldo or Mbappé jerseys are still competitive.