In the Kremlin, Biden’s words about Russian President Vladimir Putin are regarded primarily as an insult to the head of state, and not to Putin personally. This was announced on March 30 by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

This is how a Kremlin spokesman commented on the recent statements of the American leader about the “interference” of the Russian Federation in the course of the elections in the United States and that Russia will “answer” for it.

“Here personal perception is secondary. This is a statement made to the head of state. This is, of course, an insulting statement, absolutely unprecedented. But the president in return wished Biden good health, wished him, as it seemed to me, sincerely enough. Health will not hurt anyone, “Peskov said in an interview with the newspaper. “Arguments and Facts”…

He also recalled that Putin offered Biden a dialogue option, but this initiative remained unanswered by the United States.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the main thing now is not to let the relationship slide further downhill, they need to be revived.

“Given the current unprecedented aggravation in bilateral relations, the peoples of both Russia and America would be interested to understand what the presidents are talking about and how. And the president [России Владимир Путин] said that he is open to such communication, “Peskov summed up.

March 16 in the USA was published report the American Office of National Intelligence, which indicates that the Russian side allegedly interfered in the US presidential elections in 2020. In this regard, Washington announced the adoption of new anti-Russian sanctions.

The next day, US President Joe Biden said that Russia must “pay” for “meddling” in the elections. According to him, he had previously had a “long conversation” with Putin, noting that he knew him “quite well”. At the same time, Biden said that he allegedly warned his Russian colleague about a possible response.

On March 18, Putin invited his American counterpart to hold an open conversation, in fact, online, noting that such a format would be of interest not only to the peoples of the United States and the Russian Federation, but also to many in the world.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow is interested in preventing the irreversible degradation of relations with Washington.

On March 26, speaking at a press conference at the White House, the US president compared Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In particular, according to Biden, Putin believes that democracy does not work in a world that is becoming more complex, writes “Gazeta.ru“.

In response, Peskov pointed out that the United States, considering its democracy to be the only true one, never abandons attempts to impose “what they call democracy” on other countries around the world, however, both in Moscow and in Beijing they oppose such an approach in this regard. “The worldview of both Putin and Xi Jinping is absolutely identical.”