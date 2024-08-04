Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

After the killing of Hamas leader Haniya, Israel is preparing for Iranian retaliation. But what does Biden’s withdrawal from the US election campaign mean for the Iran-Israel conflict?

Tel Aviv/Tehran – After US President Joe Biden withdrew from the position of the Democratic presidential candidate for the US election in November to hand it over to Vice President Kamala Harris, this could now have an immense impact on the conflict in the Middle East. At least that is the assessment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to whom Biden’s withdrawal from the US election campaign could represent a “major turning point” in the Iran-Israel conflict.

High-ranking Israeli official: Biden withdrawal from US election campaign prompts Netanyahu to take a tougher stance

But that is not all: Biden’s decision apparently encourages Israel’s prime minister to take tougher measures in dealing with Iran, as a senior Israeli official has now told the British telegraph The US president tried to “rein in” Netanyahu when he was still in the race for re-election, the official said.

“He told him not to react too harshly to Iran’s attacks. And Iran knew that, which is why it took advantage of the situation to attack Israel,” the Israeli official stressed. He added that Biden will now do what he “thinks is right.” Most recently, Biden rebuked the Israeli prime minister for the killing of Hamas leader Haniya, who was killed in Tehran on Wednesday (July 31).

The “true intention” of the current US president is therefore the full support of Israel, which Biden also underlined in his political career, long before he was awarded the post of US president. Netanyahu knows that he can count on support from the US side, which prompts him to deal with Israel’s enemies more courageously.

Fearing Iranian retaliation – Israel protects sensitive locations and opens additional capacity in hospitals

According to the senior Israeli official, the “major turning point” in the Middle East that Biden’s withdrawal would bring could be Iran’s plans to take advantage of Biden’s decision for possible strikes against Israel. Israel is currently preparing for a possible Iranian response to the targeted killing of Hamasleader Haniya, as international media recently reported unanimously.

According to the report, sensitive locations throughout the country are currently being protected more closely, and additional wards are being opened in hospitals in many places. The United States has increased its military aid to Israel in recent days to help the country defend itself against ballistic missiles and drones from Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.

Israel and the US prepare for a possible Iranian response to Haniya’s killing

Both allies were preparing to defend against a possible Iranian attack, the US media reported Wall Street Journal on Saturday (August 3). There are fears that an attack this time will be broader and more complex than the Iranian attack on Israel in April (April 13), which marked Iran’s first ever direct attack on Israel. At that time, Tehran attacked its self-declared enemy with 330 rockets, cruise missiles and drones.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the stationing of additional destroyers with the ability to defend against ballistic missiles and another fighter squadron in the region. The aim is to support Israel’s defense in order to be able to respond to the “evolving crisis” in the region, the Pentagon said. In addition, steps are being taken to “increase the readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defenses,” the Pentagon said.

Israel is threatening Iran with a much harsher response in the event of a retaliatory strike for Haniya’s killing than after Iran’s attack in April. At that time, Israel held back in its response to Iran’s aggression on the advice or requests of the United States and other international allies, Israel’s national security adviser Zachi Hanegbi told the Picture-Newspaper.

Iran announces decisive response: “Our response will be swift and tough”

The demand of “friendly and non-friendly” states for a peaceful solution to the Iran-Israel conflict is “unacceptable” for Tehran after the targeted killing of Hamas leader Haniya in Tehran, the news portal quoted Iran Nuances informed sources. “Israel has crossed all red lines,” the Wall Street Journal an Iranian diplomat. “Our response will be quick and tough,” the diplomat said.

Even the mediation attempts would not diminish Iran’s determination to retaliate against Israel, says the report by Iran Nuances on the Short message service X (formerly Twitter). The US will continue to work with allies and partners to de-escalate the tense situation in the region, the Pentagon said. (fh)