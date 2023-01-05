CNN: Biden’s wife Jill to have ‘small growth’ removed over right eye Jan 11

US First Lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure to remove a “small growth” under her right eye. This is reported CNN.

According to the channel, the lesion on the face was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening. “Exercising excessive caution, the doctors recommended that it be removed,” said White House physician Kevin O’Conner. Moh’s surgery will be performed on January 11 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

It is noted that the 71-year-old wife of US President Joe Biden is the oldest acting first lady in modern American history. She plays sports several times a week.

Previously, Jill Biden said that every Christmas her husband gives her a poem of his own composition.