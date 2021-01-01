The future first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, was embarrassed during an interview when she tried to blow up a clapperboard. This is reported by the TV channel REN TV…

A conversation with President-elect of the United States Joe Biden and his wife was shown live in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. The future head of state and his wife were interviewed as part of the annual New Year’s program Rockin Eve.

The couple thanked American doctors fighting COVID-19, and also called on citizens to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Joe and Jill Biden planned to end the New Year’s video message with a confetti explosion. However, the wife of the elected American leader was unable to cope with the clapperboard and broke it almost in half.

On December 29, Joe Biden, during his speech in Delaware, said that vaccination against COVID-19 in the United States is too slow and there may not be an improvement in the situation with coronavirus infection until March.

As the Democrat noted, the efforts of the administration of the current US leader, Donald Trump, are “far behind” what is necessary, and if you continue to act at the current pace, it will take “years, not months” to instill the majority of Americans. However, Biden warned, even with a sharp acceleration in production and vaccinations, it will take months to vaccinate the majority of the population.

On December 21, it became known that 78-year-old Joe Biden was vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Pfizer injection was administered by doctors at a Delaware clinic.

The American president-elect stressed that it was important for him to demonstrate the need to be ready for vaccination. Also, the wife of the future US president was vaccinated. After a while, the Biden will receive the second part of the vaccine.