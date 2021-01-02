President-elect Joe Biden’s wife Jill unsuccessfully attempted to blow up a clapperboard on a live broadcast of Rockin Eve. The relevant passage is available at Twitter-account of the program.

The widespread footage shows an interview with the politician and his wife, which was shown in Times Square in New York on New Year’s Eve. The Biden thanked the doctors fighting the coronavirus and urged citizens to be vaccinated against the infection.

At the end of the interview, Jill Biden planned to blow up the confetti, but the firecracker did not work and broke in half. Biden himself and the TV presenter of the program reacted with a laugh to the failure of the future first lady.