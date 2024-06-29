Biden’s wife said he didn’t feel well after the debate

Jill Biden, the wife of US President Joe Biden, has revealed how he reacted to his performance during the debate with Donald Trump. About it reports Bloomberg.

“After the debate last night, he said, ‘You know, Jill, I don’t know what happened. I wasn’t feeling that great.’ And I said, ‘Look, Joe, we’re not going to let 90 minutes define your four years as president,'” the first lady said.

The first televised election debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump took place on Thursday, June 27, on CNN. According to viewers and experts, they were a failure for the current head of state.

How wrote Axios, citing sources, Biden will leave the presidential race if his immediate family and friends decide accordingly.