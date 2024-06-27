Biden’s wife Jill said her husband is ready for a debate with Trump

US President Joe Biden is ready for a debate with his opponent, former head of the country Donald Trump. This was reported by the wife of the American leader Jill, her words are quoted by RIA News.

“Joe is ready, he’s confident, you know how good he is at debating,” the first lady said.

The political debate will take place on Friday, June 28, at 4:00 Moscow time in the CNN studio. They will be the first in this year’s election campaign. According to CBS, Biden and Trump will discuss border security and immigration, the country’s economy, energy, protecting democracy and abortion rights.