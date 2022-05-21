On his second day in Seoul, the US president met with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol. There he pledged to continue efforts against threats from the Kim Jong-un regime, with whom he is willing to meet “if he is serious and sincere.” While he made public his offer to help Pyongyang and China with their coronavirus outbreaks “immediately”.

In the continuation of his tour of Asia, Joe Biden had his first official face-to-face meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-Yeol. At the summit held in Seoul, both pledged to continue strengthening diplomatic ties and persist with the “deterrent posture” towards North Korea.

At a press conference after the meeting, the US leader said they discussed regional security, stressing the “threats posed by North Korea.” For this, they stated that they will strengthen the dissuasive posture and will accentuate the work to achieve “the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

Yoon warned that Pyongyang’s “nuclear and missile capabilities” “advance every day” and that it is something that causes “deep concern” in both leaders. In this context, they agreed to deploy “US strategic assets” on the peninsula, something they did not go into detail about.









In the arms field, they also spoke of expanding the military exercises of the two countries – which are considered a threat by Pyongyang – to confront North Korea’s advances.

Kim Jong-un’s government has severed relations with Washington in recent years and showed no interest in resuming talks despite US warnings. In 2022 he even made a record number of missile launches.

Biden affirmed that an eventual meeting with Kim Jong-un depends on whether the North Korean leader is “sincere” and “serious” to reopen the dialogue on denuclearization.

In another sense, Biden highlighted the South Korean position to “defend democratic values ​​and the rule of law” regarding the Russian invasion in Ukraine; she stressed the need to promote “stability in the Taiwan Strait and freedom of navigation, including the South China Sea.”

While he warned that the United States will grow economically more than Beijing, highlighting the importance of strengthening supply chains and relaunching the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), an initiative to strengthen trade ties between the US and Asia.

The United States offered vaccines to Pyongyang and Beijing

At the press conference held in Seoul, Biden stated that his administration had formally offered inoculants for North Korea and China. Both nations are fighting a wave of coronavirus that, in the first case, found him without the necessary supplies and, in the second, forced a total confinement in Shanghai.

However, the tenant of the White House said that “there has been no response” from Asian countries. “We were ready to act immediately,” he asserted.

Together, South Korea and the United States stressed “concern” over the Covid-19 outbreak and stressed that they are “willing to work with the international community to provide assistance.”

