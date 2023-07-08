Biden’s visit to Finland | Passengers should be prepared for border checks at the ports of Helsinki and at the airport

Border authorities check travel documents for a week. The authorities target surveillance based on their assessments.

By boat or those traveling by plane should be prepared for border checks at the ports of Helsinki and Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

The Port of Helsinki and the airport company Finavia will inform about the matter.

The State Council decided on Thursday that the president of the United States Joe Biden Due to the visit to Finland, internal border checks will be implemented for a week from Saturday.

On the inner border refers to the borders between the Schengen countries. Border control therefore applies to passengers arriving in Helsinki by ship from, for example, Tallinn, Stockholm or Travemünde.

The surveillance does not apply to all passengers, but the authorities target it according to their assessments.

When requested, the passenger must therefore present the authorities with a valid travel document, such as a passport or identity card. However, a citizen of the Nordic countries does not need a travel document when coming to Finland from another Nordic country, in which case a driver’s license is enough to prove identity.