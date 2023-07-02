Biden’s visit | Researcher: The first time that the US president does not travel to Finland to warm up relations with Russia

Joe Biden is the sixth President of the United States Visiting Finland.

Foreign policy of the institute’s researcher by Maria Lindén President of the United States Joe Biden the upcoming visit to Finland is symbolically very significant.

“This is the first time that the president of the United States comes to Finland so that the visit is in no way related to the fact that the president is on his way to Russia or to meet the Russian government here.”

The last time the US president visited Finland was when Donald Trump met the president of Russia Vladimir Putin In Helsinki in 2018. At that time, Helsinki was chosen as the meeting place in part because neither president got the feeling that something had been given up in the meeting place.

According to Lindén, previous visits have mostly been about warming up the gaps.

“Now we will rather send a message to Russia that Finland is now a NATO ally of the United States, and that Finland is under the protection of Article 5 and the protection of the United States,” he estimated.

Republic presidential Sauli Niinistön is scheduled to meet with Biden privately before the start of the summit between the Nordic countries and the United States. Of course, Lindén does not yet know what is on the agenda of the meeting between the presidents, but he estimates that the discussion will be related to NATO and Ukraine.

“I would imagine that they are discussing Russia’s war in Ukraine and Finland’s NATO alliance.”

Niinistö has met Biden several times since Russia started the war of aggression in Ukraine.

“There has clearly been a tightening of communication,” says Lindén.

President Biden’s visit is part of the Nordic-US summit in Helsinki. The meeting will discuss the closer cooperation between the Nordic countries and the United States regarding safety, the environment and technology.

Finland According to Lindén, joining NATO has been a rare thing in the domestic politics of the United States, because there has been an exceptionally broad consensus across party political lines.

In US domestic politics, Biden’s visit to Finland is likely to be treated neutrally, according to Lindén.

“Although Republicans are happy to criticize Biden for everything he does, I don’t think this issue is the subject of special comment.”

It may even be that the visit will not receive much attention in the domestic politics of the United States.

“This is a much bigger deal for us than for them.”

According to Lindén, logistical reasons are partly behind Biden’s visit and especially the choice of time. Biden will participate in the NATO summit held in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on the 11th-12th. July.

“However, he comes really close to this, so it was convenient to arrange it in connection with this.”

It must also have influenced the decision that the meeting will be the first where Finland is a NATO member.

Joe Biden will be the sixth President of the United States Visiting Finland. In addition to Donald Trump, the presidents of the United States have visited Finland in the past Bill Clinton in 1997, George HW Bush in 1992 and 1990, Ronald Reagan 1988 and Gerald R. Ford in 1975.