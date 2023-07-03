Biden’s visit | Researcher: Biden’s visit to Finland can also be interpreted as a message towards Russia

“This is to communicate US support not only to the new ally Finland, but also to Sweden in the NATO membership process,” says research doctor Iro Särkkä.

of the United States president Joe Biden Finland’s visit is of great importance to Finland, a new member of NATO, said the research doctor of the Institute of Foreign Policy Iro Sarkkä on Sunday evening for STT.

According to Särkä, the United States is intensifying bilateral defense cooperation with other Nordic countries as well.

“Biden’s participation in the Nordic meeting is an indication that the Nordic countries form a close group of allies for the United States also within NATO,” says Särkkä.

President Biden will visit Finland on Thursday, July 13. The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistön The prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland will also participate in the summit hosted by The subject of the discussions is the closer cooperation between the Nordic countries and the United States in security, environmental and technology issues.

President Biden will arrive in Finland immediately after NATO’s 11th-12th. after the July summit in Vilnius.

One of the reasons for President Biden’s visit is presumably also practicality. After the NATO summit in Vilnius, the timing of the visit to Finland is natural for Biden.

Doctor of research According to Särkä, Biden’s visit to Finland can also be interpreted as a kind of message towards Russia. The US president’s visit to Finland signals the unwavering support of the US not only for Finland, but also for other NATO peripheral countries.

“In this world political situation, it is really important that the United States is committed to the common defense of NATO. That’s why such a visit is symbolically significant and emphasizes the alliance between Finland and the United States,” says Särkkä.

US President Joe Biden will visit Helsinki on July 13. Before the joint summit of the Nordic countries, Biden will meet President Niinistö privately.