Biden’s visit | Biden remembers his roots on the island of Ireland and the role of the United States as a peacekeeper

In Northern Ireland, the authorities have prepared for the US president’s visit with heavy security measures. Political tensions in the region have intensified since Brexit.

11.4. 18:52 | Updated 11.4. 21:13

Northern Ireland the Belfast Agreement that ended the unrest was signed on Good Friday, April 10, 1998. This week, the Agreement turned 25 years old, in honor of which the US President Joe Biden arrives on Tuesday evening for a visit to Northern Ireland.

Biden said on his Twitter account that he looks forward to celebrating the anniversary in Belfast, and that his visit will emphasize “the commitment of the United States to preserving peace and promoting prosperity”.

“Twenty-five years ago, the leaders of Northern Ireland chose peace. The Belfast Agreement / Good Friday Agreement ended decades of violence and brought stability,” the tweet reads.

The US media have pointed out that Biden wants to emphasize the role of the US as a peace broker. For example of The New York Times newspaper the editorial states that the president has the right to bring the parties together to celebrate the remarkable achievement of 25 years ago and “the proud role that the United States played in it.”

Biden’s the plane is scheduled to land at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday evening at 21:30 local time, i.e. shortly before midnight Finnish time. On the field, the president is welcomed by the British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Biden and Sunak will meet again on Wednesday in a bilateral meeting.

In Belfast, Biden is also expected to meet with local politicians. The pro-Irish Biden has to practice careful diplomacy, as the politics of Northern Ireland have drifted into chaos after Brexit.

The 1916 Easter Rising was commemorated at a cemetery in Belfast on Sunday 9 April 2023.

The pro-Brexit Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is disappointed with the final consequences of Brexit and has not been able to form a government since last year’s election.

Biden’s schedule for Wednesday also includes a visit to the University of Ulster’s new Belfast campus, where he will deliver a lunchtime speech. British newspaper of The Guardian announcement of new investments is also expected.

of the United States the president’s visit to Northern Ireland will be shorter than expected, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. Biden is already heading to Ireland on Wednesday afternoon, where he will stay until Friday.

Even a short visit requires a lot of effort from the local authorities to ensure safety. The security measures would be the same “whether it’s two hours or two weeks,” described one Belfast police officer on Monday, according to The Guardian.

Drains have been opened in the latest security checks in Belfast city center and 300 extra police have been brought in. In total, the police operations in the events of the anniversary of the Belfast agreement will cost about seven million pounds, according to the news media BelfastLive.

Police in Northern Ireland warned in advance of possible attacks by violent republican groups on the anniversary. According to the Reuters news agency, the Northern Ireland police announced on Tuesday that four suspected pipe bombs had been found in a cemetery near the city of Londonderry. Protesters on Monday threw petrol bottles at the police in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

A girl next to a roadblock in the Catholic area of ​​Belfast in an archive photo taken in the summer of 1974. The Good Friday peace agreement ended the violence in Northern Ireland.

in Ireland Biden’s travel destinations have been selected partly for personal reasons. On Wednesday, the president will visit counties Louth and Mayo, where he has relatives.

After this, Biden heads to Dublin, where he has a busy schedule on Thursday.

Phoenix Park is closed for the day when Biden meets his Irish counterpart by Michael D. Higgins at his official residence. In addition, Biden will meet the Taoiseach, or Prime Minister, of the Republic of Ireland Leo Varadkar’s.

On Thursday, Biden will become the fourth US president to visit Dáil Éireann, the lower house of the Irish parliament. They have done that in the past John F. Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton year 1995.

Thursday’s program also includes a tree-planting ceremony, the ringing of the peace bell and a gala dinner organized in Dublin Castle in Biden’s honor, says The Irish News newspaper.

On Friday before leaving, Biden will still head to Western Ireland, where he will visit a genealogy center. Finally, he will give a speech in Ballina, St Muredach’s Cathedral, to which the president’s great-great-grandfather sold 27,000 bricks in 1827, according to The Irish Time.

According to the newspaper, the money later helped the man buy tickets for himself and his family to the United States.