Biden’s visit | Biden is the sixth president of the United States in Finland

July 2, 2023
in World Europe
Biden's visit | Biden is the sixth president of the United States in Finland

Policy|Biden's visit

The previous US president’s visit to Finland took place in 2018, when Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Joe About Biden becomes the sixth US president who has visited Finland during his term of office. Biden already visited Finland before as vice president in March 2011.

Gerald Ford was the first US president to visit Finland. Ford was in Finland in connection with the European Security and Cooperation Conference (ESC) in July-August 1975.

The President of the United States Gerald Ford and his entourage arrived at the EEC meeting in Helsinki on July 29, 1975. The President of the Republic, Urho Kekkonen, met him at the airport. Picture: Matti Björkman / Newspaper photo

Ronald Reagan on the other hand, he visited Finland in May 1988.

George HW Bush visited Finland as president no less than twice. First in September 1990, when he met the then leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev in Helsinki. The second time Bush arrived in Finland as president was in July 1992.

Bill Clinton arrived in Finland in March 1997 and met the then president of Russia in Helsinki Boris Yeltsin.

The previous presidential visit was in 2018, when Donald Trump visited Finland and met the President of Russia in Helsinki Vladimir Putin.

President Ronald Reagan spoke at Finlandia Hall in Helsinki during his visit to Finland in May 1988. Picture: Ari Ojala / Newspaper photo

