Biden’s visit | Biden is the sixth president of the United States in Finland

The previous US president’s visit to Finland took place in 2018, when Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Joe Biden becomes the sixth US president who has visited Finland during his term of office. Biden already visited Finland before as vice president in March 2011.

Gerald Ford was the first US president to visit Finland. Ford was in Finland in connection with the European Security and Cooperation Conference (ESC) in July-August 1975.

The President of the United States Gerald Ford and his entourage arrived at the EEC meeting in Helsinki on July 29, 1975. The President of the Republic, Urho Kekkonen, met him at the airport.

Ronald Reagan on the other hand, he visited Finland in May 1988.

George HW Bush visited Finland as president no less than twice. First in September 1990, when he met the then leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev in Helsinki. The second time Bush arrived in Finland as president was in July 1992.

Bill Clinton arrived in Finland in March 1997 and met the then president of Russia in Helsinki Boris Yeltsin.

