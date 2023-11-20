Home page politics

US President Joe Biden emerges with a proposal for the latest conflict in the Middle East. The USA no longer supports Israel unconditionally.

Munich – The toll of Hamas terror and the Israeli counterattack on the Gaza Strip is so enormous that it is clear: After this war, nothing will remain the same in the Middle East. The mutual hatred grows with every death – and there is a great danger that the vicious circle of bloody revenge will continue to turn. But on the other hand, there is legitimate hope that the Israelis will sweep Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition partners out of government. And forces could also prevail on the Palestinian side that recognize that violence à la Hamas only makes our situation worse.

Biden proposal for war in Israel: US President supports Palestinian state

A historic change is already becoming clear: the USA no longer supports Israel unconditionally. The pressure from Washington to make concessions to the Palestinians is greater than ever. This became apparent when the USA waived its right of veto, allowing the UN Security Council to call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza for the first time. And Joe Biden now underlined this with a sensational contribution to the Washington Post.

The US President not only clearly advocates for a Palestinian state with a reunification of the Gaza Strip with the West Bank, but also for sanctions against the extremist Jewish settlers in the West Bank. In doing so, Biden has shown what Netanyahu has so far been sorely missing: a vision of how things can continue after this war. (Klaus Rimpel)