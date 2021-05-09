A.Angela Merkel did not even try to cover up her latest dissent with the American government: “I believe that we need the creativity and innovative strength of companies.” This includes patent protection. Suspending it is not the solution to make vaccine available to more people, she said after an EU summit in Porto. The problem is not “that someone is sitting on their patent”. It is about producing high-quality vaccine. The German Chancellor turned against a proposal by President Joe Biden: In view of the supply shortages in those parts of the world where the corona virus is currently raging, he had given up his resistance to the temporary suspension of patent protection.

What was remarkable was the argument that the Chancellor used to justify her rejection internally during the deliberations. News agencies quoted them as saying: If the patents are released, expertise on the novel mRNA vaccines could flow to China. The People’s Republic could use this know-how more easily than developing countries. With this, Merkel indicated that the question of global vaccine distribution is not only about humanitarian and medical, but also about geopolitical aspects.

The Democrat had no choice

As in other questions, it is about America, China and the positioning of Europe. In Brussels, the Biden administration is assumed to have tactical motives for the change in course: They may want to hide the fact that the EU is the only democratic power bloc that is currently supplying vaccines to third countries. After months of negotiations in the World Trade Organization, what made Washington support the Indian and South African proposal? The pressure from WHO and the United Nations? The demand from the left wing Democrats to abandon the national approach?

When Biden took office in January, he took over a vaccination strategy from his predecessor Donald Trump that was based on his “America first” policy. The development and production of the vaccines was organized with “Operation Warp Speed”, a public-private partnership between politics, the military and pharmaceutical companies. Among other things, export restrictions have been issued for products that are required for the manufacture of vaccines.

Biden’s priority initially was “getting the vaccines into the arms of Americans,” he said. The Trump administration hadn’t taken care of the logistics. As a result of the vaccination campaign, Biden succeeded in getting a third of the American population fully vaccinated. 46 percent received at least one dose. There are no logistical reasons why the campaign has slowed down in the past two weeks. Rather, the health authorities are struggling with the fact that parts of the population do not want to be vaccinated.

Biden had made it clear early on that he, too, would initially rely on the national vaccination campaign, although he admitted that the virus could only be defeated globally. The Democrat had no choice: if he had announced after taking office that he would internationalize the campaign, he would not only have violated the contractual agreements that founded Operation Warp Speed, but would also have exposed himself to inflammatory attacks by the Republicans. Only when America had overcapacity in the supply of vaccines due to the vaccination success did the calculation change.

Shirt-sleeved pragmatism in Washington

In March, at a virtual four-way summit with Australia, India and Japan, Biden promised, among other things, to promote vaccine production in India and improve access to vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region. In April he announced that he would send up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to India. This has not yet been approved in the United States.

Washington’s “Quad” alliance with Canberra, Delhi and Tokyo is a response of the four states to the increasing power of China. The Biden administration is aware that America’s national approach has the potential for a PR disaster – and can damage the country’s claim to global leadership. China and Russia had long since started an ambitious vaccination diplomacy. Beijing in particular is presenting itself as a scientific superpower in fighting pandemics and has already exported vaccines to more than 80 – mostly poor – countries. So far, Chinese vaccines have been viewed with skepticism in some places, as the companies did not publish all clinical test results. But now the WHO has granted emergency approval for the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

Biden’s shift in course in matters of patent protection must be seen in this context. The “America is back” slogan also means that the president does not want to leave the role of benefactor to China. He was even ready to break with market economy principles. In the crisis, capitalist America is not for the first time revealing a shirt-sleeved pragmatism: Trump, too, had meanwhile relied on command-economy elements in the production of ventilators.

For the German-American relationship, this means new material for conflict. Foreign Minister Antony Blinken tried to downplay the dispute: suspending patent protection was one way of increasing vaccine production and making it easier to access. But other steps are also considered.