Axios: Biden threatens to cut off aid to Netanyahu over Gaza operation

US President Joe Biden has issued an ultimatum to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. About it reports Axios portal with links to sources.

The American leader threatened to stop helping Israel if it does not change the operation in the Gaza Strip.

According to the publication's interlocutors, the head of the White House did not specify what exactly he means when speaking about the loss of support from the United States. He also did not mention in this context the possibility of stopping arms supplies to Israel.

Sources said it was Biden's “toughest” conversation with Netanyahu “in both tone and content.”

Earlier, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin expressed outrage to the head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Yoav Gallant, at the blow to the international organization World Central Kitchen. Austin called on Gallant to conduct a swift and transparent investigation. In his opinion, Israel should publicly share its findings and bring those responsible to justice.