D.he American President Joe Biden wants to “create the strongest, most resilient and most innovative economy in the world”. In any case, his latest proposal is not lacking in modesty: over the next eight years, he would like to renew the country’s infrastructure with expenditures amounting to around two trillion dollars (1.7 trillion euros) and thus create millions of jobs. The huge investments correspond to about 10 percent of the annual economic output of the United States.

Biden’s motto seems to be clear: plop instead of mess. “It’s not a plan to change small things,” he emphasized during a visit to the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. And he added: “It is an investment for America that occurs only once per generation – unlike anything we have seen since the construction of the system of highways and the race for space decades ago.” he demanded. “We have to do it.”

10,000 bridges and electromobility

The American president is relying on the tailwind that comes with his two-month term in office. Because experience shows: Presidents often have to initiate their most important projects in the first few months. This is especially true for incumbents like Democrat Biden, whose party currently has a majority in both houses of Congress.

Biden’s plan includes the modernization of more than 30,000 kilometers of roads, 10,000 bridges, several airports and investments in local public transport and electric mobility. Part of the program is also the broadband expansion and the renovation of the water supply system, said Biden. It is to be financed primarily through higher corporate taxes.

The plan will create “millions of jobs” and help the United States compete with China. The United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but the country’s “crumbling” infrastructure only ranks 13th after decades of inadequate investment, complained Biden. That is also a threat to national security. “Simply put, these are investments that we have to make – we cannot afford not to.”

Biden had already spoken out in favor of a package to improve the infrastructure during the election campaign. In order to pass it, however, it is likely to have to rely on the approval of around ten Republicans in the Senate, which is at least uncertain. According to surveys, a majority of Americans support an investment package. Biden now wants to use this to change the mind of some Republicans.

Increase productivity in the long term

The Republican minority leader in the Chamber of Congress, Mitch McConnell, immediately rejected Biden’s plan. “This new democratic government is moving in the wrong direction.” The planned expenditure is too high and the economy is recovering “by itself” from the crisis caused by the corona pandemic. McConnell also criticized Biden’s plan to raise taxes for it.

Biden’s Democrats pushed through an approximately $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package in Congress to combat the Corona crisis earlier this month. They used a mediation process for budget laws so that the package could be passed in the Senate with a narrow majority of the Democrats.

The government sees a clear difference between this “rescue plan” and the “American Jobs Plan”, the infrastructure package. While the corona aid was aimed at accelerating the economic recovery, investments in infrastructure would help increase productivity in the long term and cushion the economic costs of climate change by making infrastructure more robust, it said.

Just looking at the sheer numbers leaves an impression: 621 billion dollars are to flow into the transport infrastructure, 115 billion of which into the modernization of highways and other roads. The power grid should benefit from 100 billion dollars, and the same amount should flow into broadband expansion. $ 174 billion has been earmarked for funding electric vehicles and around 500,000 charging stations.

Higher taxes should offset the costs over 15 years: Biden wants to raise the corporate tax from 21 percent to 28 percent and tax multinational companies more heavily. He even named the Amazon group as a target for higher taxes.

Appeal to the Republicans

His proposal was “honest and budgetary responsible,” Biden campaigned. In the long term, the plan would boost the economy so sustainably that the government’s debt level would decrease, he argued. The United States currently has a debt level of more than 100 percent of economic output, but could still borrow cheaply given low interest rates. Biden appealed to the Republicans to make their own proposals in order to reach a compromise together.

Biden’s predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, responded with scathing criticism of Biden’s plan, particularly with regard to the tax hike. The plan was “radical”, a “heartless attack on the American dream” and a gift to China, Trump said in a statement.

For the Democrats on the left side of the party, Biden’s plans were too modest. “That’s not nearly enough,” wrote Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter. You have to keep in mind that the expenditures relate to about a decade. “It has to be a lot more,” she demanded.