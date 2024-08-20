Joe Biden wiping away tears with a handkerchief, his daughter Ashley introducing him on stage and talking about the November elections as the “fight of our lives.” These are two of the stills from yesterday evening, the first of the Democratic convention in Chicago, where the president officially passed the baton of the race for the White House to Kamala Harris. Biden was greeted by the chorus “Thank you, Joe!” and a long standing ovation from the delegates and the audience. “Are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?” Biden asked at the beginning of his speech. “Yes!”, the convention’s response.



Biden at the Chicago convention: “Kamala Harris was my best choice, now it’s her turn”. And attacks Trump: “He’s unstable” alberto simoni August 20, 2024

«Dad always told me that I’m no better than anyone else and that no one is better than me. – said Ashley, 43, the only daughter of Joe and Jill Biden – He taught me that everyone deserves a chance and that we should leave no one behind. That’s what you learn from a fighter who’s been underestimated his whole life. When I look at Dad, I see grace, strength, and humility, one of the greatest leaders in history.”

US Elections, Biden in tears for the farewell: the long hug with his daughter Ashley, then the standing ovation



Committed to social work – works with ex-offender women – former director of the Delaware Justice Center, where she ran a program to combat gun violence and youth gangs, which she left in 2019 to follow her father’s election campaign, does not like being in the spotlight.

Kamala Harris Celebrates Biden: ‘Eternally Grateful. When We Fight, We Win’



With the exception of 2020, when he introduced his father along with his half-brother Hunter at the convention in Milwaukee, and, reluctantly, that same year, when a woman stole his diary and other personal effects from his Florida home, which she sold to a far-right media outlet for $20,000.