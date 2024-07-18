Politico: Biden’s team tried to get revenge on politician for calls to drop out of race

US President Joe Biden’s campaign team tried to retaliate against Democratic Congresswoman Hillary Scholten for her calls for the current head of state to withdraw from the race, the newspaper reported Politicociting sources.

“Michigan Democrats have pulled a vulnerable House Democrat out of much of the campaign after she called on President Joe Biden not to be elected,” the article said.

However, the campaign team added Scholten back into its campaign plans the next day after the publication asked them for comment on the matter.

As journalists write, the decision to expel the congresswoman was made by the leadership of the Democratic Party in Michigan. Politicians were outraged that Scholten did not inform them in advance of her plans to appeal to Biden.

Earlier, journalist Joe Scarborough called on Joe Biden to drop out of the election race after an interview with him, in which the head of state tried to assure the TV host that he was ready for a second term and expected to be re-elected in November.

Earlier, it was reported that Biden could drop out of the election race on July 20 or 21 due to growing pressure from members of the Democratic Party.