Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Press Split

More and more critical voices are being raised against Joe Biden’s candidacy in the 2024 US election. Now Barack Obama is also said to have expressed doubts and is pushing for a withdrawal.

Washington, DC – Various high-ranking Democrats have US President Joe Biden In recent weeks, Trump has called on the United States to refrain from running for the 2024 US election. However, one person has remained silent so far: former President Barack Obama. But according to information from the Washington Post and the news agency AP, Obama no longer believes that his former vice president will win. Things could get tight for Biden.

Doubts about chances of victory – Obama no longer fully supports Joe Biden ahead of US election

According to reports, Obama is no longer unconditionally supporting Biden’s candidacy. In recent days, he has told allies that Biden’s chances of winning the election have fallen sharply. According to reports, which refer to several of the ex-president’s confidants, Obama believes that Biden should seriously ask himself whether he wants to continue his candidacy until the election in November.

Former President Barack Obama (l) is said to have expressed serious doubts about Joe Biden’s candidacy. (Archive photo) © Michael Reynolds/dpa

Pressure on Biden is growing – is the US President giving up in the election campaign?

Obama could join a prominent group of Democrats who are now critical of Biden’s candidacy. On Wednesday (July 17), prominent Democrat Adam Schiff called on Biden to withdraw. Former House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi is also said to be advising Biden not to run, according to Reuters news agency.

Biden, who is currently also battling a corona infection, answered the question in an interview with BET about what might make him reconsider his candidacy: “(…) if the doctors came to me” and told him about a “problem.”

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

“We are close to the end”: Is the mood in Biden’s campaign team changing?

According to a report by the US portal NBCNews According to the report, the mood in Biden’s campaign team also seems to have changed. “We are close to the end,” a person close to Biden is said to have told the portal with regard to Biden’s candidacy. Another person who claims to have spoken to one of Biden’s campaign managers said that they are approaching a point from which there is no turning back. “They are finally realizing that it is a question of when and not if,” the person said, referring to a possible end to Biden’s candidacy.

Biden’s campaign team rejected the reports of a possible withdrawal of the US president on Thursday evening. The reports were nothing more than “unfounded speculation”. “Joe Biden is the candidate of his party. He is the President of the United States. He is running for re-election,” wrote TJ Ducklo, an adviser to Biden, on the short message service X. (fd with material from AFP)