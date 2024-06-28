Friday, June 28, 2024, 04:02











The debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden began with a question about the economy, but Biden began to speak with a hoarse voice, coughing several times. If he wanted to give an energetic impression, he did not succeed with his entrance or his first intervention. In the following interventions, his tone has remained subdued in contrast to the talkative energy of Trump, who was faithful to his style of saying the first thing that comes to mind. “We are a third world nation” because of Biden, he said, among other examples, such as when he accused immigrants of being criminals, rapists and insane.

The debate had started a few minutes earlier with each candidate entering the stage separately and heading alone to the lecterns placed 2.5 metres apart. This avoided an awkward moment: the two candidates, admittedly at odds, had to shake hands, which therefore did not happen.

Based on the different topics opened by the moderators, Trump attacked Biden’s mistakes and responded with the witty phrases for which he is known, attacking the Democratic candidate’s greatest vulnerability: his age. “I don’t know what he’s saying,” he once noted after an intervention by Biden.

The debate played out on CNN with a split screen that did the Democratic challenger no favors. As Trump spoke, the president watched, mouth agape, his eyes darting back and forth. But as Biden spoke, his own voice was distinctly hoarse and he struggled to express complete thoughts, lapses into a blank at times. If Biden hoped to allay age concerns by goading Trump into an early debate, he didn’t. Trump has won the image battle and Biden will have a hard time convincing voters that he’s not too old for office. He’s resumed stuttering, a problem he’s always suffered from. Biden generally looked awkward, lost, while Trump kept his cool so as not to fall back on past mistakes and appeared to be well-mannered and in better control of his messages. The different style — one vigorous as a torrent, the other overly slow — did Biden no favors.

Convictions and criminals



“I’m talking to a convicted felon,” Biden accused Trump midway through the debate, on the occasion of the assault on the Capitol. Next, the moderators asked Trump about his conviction. “His son is also a convicted, convicted criminal,” Trump responded, regarding the Hunter Biden case. “And he himself can be when he leaves office, he has done terrible things,” he directly accused Biden. The case of porn actress Stormy Daniels, for which Trump was convicted, was used by Biden to attack his opponent. “We have never raised as much money in a campaign as at that moment, because people knew it was a profound lie,” the magnate replied.

Biden’s most frequently used phrase has been “this man is lying.” Throughout the debate, he has accused Trump of lying and of not telling the truth. At times, he has also claimed that the tycoon’s statements were “nonsense.” “I have never heard so much nonsense in my life,” he has reiterated.