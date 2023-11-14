Axios quoted four American and Israeli officials as saying that McGurk’s trip to the Middle East “is part of the Biden administration’s ongoing engagement with the main parties to prevent the outbreak of a regional war and ensure the conclusion of a hostage release deal, while reaching an agreement on a longer cessation of fighting in the region.” The Gaza Strip has been under siege for 40 days.

McGurk’s tour coincides with about 400 employees and politicians representing about 40 US government agencies, sending a letter to the US President, protesting the policies of supporting Israel in the current war, where they called on him to work on an immediate ceasefire, while pushing Israel to accept the entry of more humanitarian aid. To the sector, which is suffering under the weight of a massive humanitarian crisis.

It also comes on the heels of similar trips made by CIA Director Bill Burns and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to the Middle East.

McGurk is expected to stop in Brussels on his way to the region, to coordinate with NATO and European allies regarding developments in the war in Gaza.

McGurk’s visit schedule

According to Israeli sources, the US President’s senior advisor is expected to meet within hours with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, in addition to officials from the Israeli security and intelligence services, to discuss developments in the war.

According to “Axios”, McGurk’s visit also includes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Qatar, which plays a role in mediating between them regarding the hostage issue.

The American official is expected to visit Bahrain at the end of next week, to attend the nineteenth edition of the “Manama Dialogue 2023” conference, to discuss foreign policy, defense and security issues.

Contain the conflict

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Scott Morgan, an American researcher specializing in national security affairs, said that “containing the fighting in Gaza now represents a major priority for the American administration.”

Morgan explained that McGurk’s mission includes keeping US relations with Arab countries in good condition, without the war in Gaza affecting them.

Regarding the completion of the hostage release deal, the American researcher said, “The matter is not easy, as the Hamas movement announced the suspension of discussions on this matter earlier, and it also wants to reach a ceasefire for a period of 5 days in exchange for the release of a limited number of hostages,” stressing that The final decision “will be in the hands of Israel.”

He added: “McGurk should be able to answer about the length of time and other restrictions that the White House has placed on him during his current trip.”

Who is McGurk?