President-elect Joe Biden’s strategy towards incumbent American leader Donald Trump is mainly about ignoring him as much as possible. Bloomberg revealed the line of conduct of the representative of the Democratic Party in the fight against his opponent.

As the newspaper writes, Biden is faced with a whole range of serious problems, the solutions of which will be expected from him after his inauguration as head of state – the coronavirus pandemic, high unemployment and growing tensions with Russia and China. In addition, the president-elect’s team had to face Trump’s reluctance to admit defeat in the election and transfer power to the new administration, as most previous US presidents did, which also significantly complicates the situation for Biden.

In such conditions, Bloomberg notes, Biden’s advisers have developed a strategy, which, in their opinion, is the only way to neutralize the threat posed by Trump – to completely ignore the Republican. According to the president-elect’s team, one of the main lessons of the entire campaign for them is that Biden is better off not interacting with Trump or reacting to his attacks.

In addition, it is clear that the incumbent American leader’s propensity to stage performances is finding less support among the country’s residents, the Democrat’s advisers say. In their opinion, Trump’s ongoing attempts to challenge the election results are much more damaging to the image of the Republican himself than his opponent. This is evidenced, among other things, by the resistance that a number of Republicans in Congress began to show Trump’s policies. Moreover, media attention to the incumbent’s antics is also beginning to wane.

Earlier, Trump called on the GOP to fight for his victory in the presidential election. He stated that the evidence for his victory was irrefutable and spoke of the “massive stuffing” of ballots by mail.

On December 15, it became known that the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden received the electoral votes necessary to win the presidential race. Trump has repeatedly refused to admit defeat in the US presidential election. He believes Biden lost the election “by a wide margin in all six wavering states.”