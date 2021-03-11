A woman and her son are waiting to be tested for covid, this Wednesday in New York. SPENCER PLATT / AFP

The response that President Barack Obama gave in 2008 to the Great Recession was an aid program valued at 800,000 million dollars (about 615,000 million euros, at the exchange rate of then). President Joe Biden’s US Rescue Plan, consisting of 1.9 trillion dollars, aims to repair the ravages of the pandemic, already on the exit ramp, but also to transform the country. A lifesaver for the victims of the sanitary tsunami, it is also a pennant that smells of history for the Democrats.

Unlike Obama’s cyclical response to remedy the financial crash, the Biden Administration’s reform plan sets structural goals as ambitious as lifting millions of Americans out of poverty, cutting that affecting one in half by half. six children, and expand Obama’s health coverage, known as Obamacare, which survived in a vegetative state during the term of Donald Trump.

Recovery and transformation come together in unison with the melody of social justice, in an unprecedented program that Democrats consider one of the most notable political achievements in recent history. By his encouragement, he remembers the initiative of the Great Society of the also Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson in the sixties, a war against poverty to which the two public health programs are due, Medicaid, for people without resources, and Medicare , for seniors. Just as Johnson relied on some stagnant John F. Kennedy initiatives for momentum, Biden is now underpinning Obama’s uneven path policies.

The core of the rescue plan is a capital federal investment, that public spending that scares Republicans so much, to support low and middle income families, relieving their tax burden and giving them cash to pay rent or avoid a eviction, in addition to bringing food home. 70% of Americans approve of the law, according to a Pew Research Center poll released this week: nearly all Democrats and more than two in five Republicans (41%).

On the shock plan against the pandemic, a battery of measures to overcome the devastation of an atrocious year (checks, subsidized food cards, funds for vaccination and for the different administrations, etc.), the vision is raised to medium and long Biden’s term, with two key objectives: the reinforcement of health coverage and the fight against child poverty, which affects almost ten million minors in the country.

A $ 34 billion item will temporarily reinforce Obamacare (Affordable Care Act) provisions, including significant increases in subsidies for middle-class Americans who purchase private insurance. In practice, it means cutting premiums in half for middle-aged and middle-class citizens. The improvement will last two years, and will be reassessed in 2022, with a foreseeable political storm when it coincides with the mid-term elections.

Social inequality

But the chapter on the fight against child poverty is the most shameful example of the socioeconomic inequality that defines the country so much, the most transformative. The rescue plan raises the annual tax allowance per child from six to 17 years of age to $ 3,000 – one thousand more than now – and to $ 3,600 for children under six years of age. The measure is extended to households with less income, until now deprived of a bonus by not paying taxes, or doing so minimally. According to calculations by the Fiscal Policy Institute, middle-class families, those who earn between $ 51,000 and $ 91,000 a year, will see their net income increase by 5.5% due to the sum of improvements. The new law, which Biden plans to sign this Thursday, also strengthens tax credits to subsidize the care and attention of children.

“The United States stands out among rich nations for having a high rate of child poverty; reducing it would generate long-term benefits for children, families and society as a whole. Investing in it produces benefits in the future, with a return of 8 dollars for each one invested, thanks to the improvements in health and education in the long term, and to the less intervention of social or judicial institutions ”, explains Chris Wimer, of the Center on the Poverty and Social Policy from Columbia University. “Until now, a third of minors were outside the tax benefits [desgravaciones], because the family income was so low that they could not even claim the deduction; that happens a lot to many black and Latino families ”.

Child benefits are one of the measures that experts consider key to twisting poverty ratios. “According to our estimates, the entire reform package of the American Rescue Plan will reduce child poverty by more than half; in fact, just expanding the deductions per child would reduce poverty by around 45% ”, concludes Wimer. A cut of 50%: it is the result that Tony Blair obtained when in 1999, with a child poverty rate of 25% (14% in the United States today), Labor launched an ambitious program to alleviate the adjustments of Thatcherism that in eight months made absolute poverty fall by half, and relative poverty to 16%. “The child benefit has the signs of a political revolution”; “It is the most transformative element of the new legislation.” They are not exaggerations, only assessments of some American media these days, no wonder Biden will have done for minors something similar to what Roosevelt did for the elderly when he created Social Security in the thirties.