The speech, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, plans to leave the White House at 8:25 p.m. Eastern time in the United States (7:25 p.m. in Mexico City and 2:25 a.m. in mainland Spain). Just over half an hour later, at 9:00 p.m. local time, the speech is scheduled to begin. At the Capitol there is a strong security deployment waiting for the president, who will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue accompanied by the First Lady, Jill Biden, and the Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff. As this is a joint session of Congress, it will be presided over by both the President of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson (who is doing so for the first time), and the Vice President, Kamala Harris, who serves as President of the Senate.