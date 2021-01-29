The US is rethinking its approach to relations with China. This was stated by the press secretary of the American President Jen Psaki, reports RIA News…

She stressed that the team of Joseph Biden is considering all the objects of approach in national security, including relations with the PRC.

“Everything is being reviewed,” said Psaki.

According to her, the United States is focused on coordination with allies and partners.

Earlier, the new United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke about the prospects for US-China cooperation. At the same time, before being appointed to the post, Blinken stated that at present the maximum threat to Washington comes from the PRC.