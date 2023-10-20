The United States cannot abandon Ukraine and turn its back on Israel. For this reason, President Joe Biden, with a speech from the Oval Office in the early American evening of Thursday 19 October, asks Congress for extraordinary aid to allow Washington to continue to support the two countries with an “extraordinary investment” which, according to Nbcnews, could reach i 60 billion for Ukraine and 40 billion dollars for Israel. Four sources confirmed the figure to the broadcaster, highlighting that some members of Congress have already begun to receive details on the new package which could still vary.

“The success of Israel and Ukraine is vital to the US”

“Hamas and Putin pose different threats, but they have one thing in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, to annihilate it completely. I know these wars may seem far away, and it’s natural to wonder why any of this matters to America. So let me say explain why Ensuring the success of Israel and Ukraine is vital to America’s national security“.

On Friday, therefore, the president will send “an urgent request to Congress” to “fund America’s national security needs to support our key partners, including Israel and Ukraine”. Biden is aware that the request predicts “an unprecedented commitment to Israel’s security”, with an allocation that “will increase Israel’s military advantage in qualitative terms.” “It’s a smart investment that will pay dividends for American security for generations. Help us keep American soldiers out of harm’s way. Help us build a safer, more peaceful, richer world for our children and grandchildren.”

“History has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their actions and when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause even more chaos, more death and more destruction,” he said.

If the US does not contribute to “stopping Putin’s desire” to gain “power and control in Ukraine”, the Russian president will not stop in Kiev but will threaten Poland and the Baltic countries. One of Putin’s top advisors, former Russian president” Dmitry Medvedev, “called Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Baltic provinces of Russia. They are all NATO allied countries, we will defend every inch of NATO territory if we are called to do so. Let me be clear: We do not want American troops fighting in or against Russia. Putin has turned to Iran and North Korea to buy drones and weapons. All Ukraine asks for is help to have the necessary capabilities” to fight. “Ukraine is fighting for the same things we fought for 250 years ago: freedom, independence, the right to self-determination.”

Similarly, supporting Israel means contributing to “building a better future for the Middle East. “American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values ​​are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with. It’s not worth putting this in jeopardy by walking away from Ukraine and turning our backs. backs on Israel.”

“Israel and Palestinians, the solution is with two states”

Israel is preparing for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip after two weeks of raids and bombings. Tension has grown across the Arab world after the explosion at al-Ahli hospital left hundreds dead. Immediately, Israel was accused of hitting the hospital with a missile. Biden, who two days ago was the protagonist of a lightning visit to Tel Aviv, received the US intelligence report and listened to the Israeli version proposed by Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu: the hospital would have been hit by a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad . “I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life, including the Gaza hospital explosion that was not caused by the Israelis“, reiterated the American president.

“We mourn every innocent life lost. We cannot ignore the innocent Palestinians who just want to live in peace and have an opportunity. As difficult as it is, we cannot give up on peace. We cannot give up on a two-state solution. Israel and the Palestinians equally deserve to live in security, dignity and peace,” he said. “We discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu the need for Israel to act within the rules of war. The people of Gaza need food, water and medicine“, he said, referring to the aid that should arrive from Egypt through the Rafah crossing in the next few hours.

Then, the chapter relating to the American hostages captured by Hamas after the October 7 attack: “We are living in a crucial moment in history. As I told the families of Americans held hostage by Hamas, we are exploring every avenue to bring their loved ones back at home. As president, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans held hostage“.