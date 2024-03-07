“History watches us, I will not bow to Putin. My message to President Putin is simple: we will not leave, we will not bow. I won't bow. We must give Ukraine the aid it asks for.” Joe Bidenpresident of the United States, delivers the State of the Union speech in the House of Representatives for approximately 1h15' and renews his appeal to the members of Congress to unblock the 60 billion package with weapons and aid for Kiev.

Attacks on Trump, “the predecessor”

Foreign policy is the first topic that the president addresses in his speech: Biden, among repeated attacks on Donald Trump, referred to several times as “my predecessor” without explicit reference to the name, it ranges 360 degrees between economics, civil rights and social policies.

“History looked at us 3 years ago, when an insurrection swept these places. Many of you were here in one of the darkest days. We all saw that those who rose up were not patriots, they were people who wanted to stop the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the will of the people” after the 2022 elections, he says, recalling “the greatest threat to American democracy since the Civil War. But they failed, America resisted and democracy prevailed”. “You can't love your country only when you win”, is the thrust against Trump.

The appeal to Congress: “It is an extraordinary moment”

“Send me a bipartisan security bill”he says, invoking the turning point that will allow the House of Representatives, with a Republican majority, to overcome the stalemate on aid to Ukraine with a comprehensive law that also includes the issue of border security with Mexico.

Biden begins by recalling the speech given by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1941. “Now we are facing an unprecedented moment in history and my purpose tonight is to wake up Congress, to alert the American people that this is not an ordinary moment either,” he says Biden.

“Putin won't stop, I won't bow”

“If anyone thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you he won't“, adds Biden to the applause of the House. “Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand next to Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs. That's all Ukraine is asking for: they are not asking for American soldiers and in fact there are no American soldiers on Ukrainian soil and I am determined to continue in this direction. At this moment, Ukrainian aid is blocked by those who want to give up our world leadership,” he says.

“It wasn't long ago that a Republican president named Ronald Reagan thundered, 'Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,'” he says, recalling Reagan's speech in Berlin. “Now, iMy predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin: 'Do whatever the hell you want.' This is a quote. A former president actually said this, bowing to a Russian leader. I think it's scandalous, dangerous and unacceptable,” he says, again calling Trump into question.

The Republican's protest

A passage against Trump is underlined by the shout of “lies” coming from the Chamber. According to the American media, the shouter is Republican MP Derrick Van Orden. Biden's speech is not even halfway through but, according to CNN, several Republicans leave the House without listening to the entire speech. “This is unworthy of a president. This is totally campaign speech,” says Rep. Max Miller.

America is back

“America is a founding member of NATO and we have made NATO stronger than ever”, he says, recalling Finland's entry and Sweden's recent entry. “I say to Congress: we must stand up to Putin, history is watching us. History is watching us. If the United States retreats, Ukraine will be at risk. Europe will be at risk, the free world will be at risk. My message for President Putin is simple: we will not leave, we will not bow. I will not bow”, he repeats.

“When America goes down, we get back on our feet. Let's keep moving forward. This is America, this is the American people. It is because of you that America is coming back and our future is bright. It is thanks to you that tonight we can say that the States of the Union is strong and will become even stronger”, says Biden after the 'economic chapter' of his speech, while the chorus rises from the Chamber 'another 4 years, more 4 years' with the hope of re-election in November.

The plan for Gaza

As anticipated, Biden announces the plan to build a temporary port in Gaza to facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid to the population. “I will instruct the US military to conduct an emergency mission to establish a temporary Mediterranean port, on the coast of Gaza, which can receive large shipments of food, water, medicine and temporary shelter”, says the president, highlighting that “there will be no American troops on the ground.”

“A temporary port will allow a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance arriving in Gaza every day. Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that aid workers are not caught in the crossfire,” he says.

Age jokes

In closing, Biden touches on an issue that will likely become central during the election campaign: age “I know it might not seem like it, but I've been around for a while.”, says the 81-year-old president, the oldest to ever hold the office. “When you get to my age certain things become clearer than ever. I know American history. I have seen time and time again the contrast between the competing forces in the battle for the soul of our nation, between those who want to bring America back to past and those who want to take America into the future,” he adds.

“I've been told I'm too old. Whether young or old, I have always known what lasts. I learned about our North Star, Americans' very idea that we are all created equal, that we deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives. We never fully lived up to that idea. We never even left it. And I won't abandon her now,” she chants. “I'm confident, I really am. I am optimistic. Dear Americans, the question for our nation is not how old we are. But how old are our ideas. You can't lead America with old ideas.”