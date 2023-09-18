Hunter Biden, son of American President Joe Biden, filed a lawsuit against the IRS, the United States Internal Revenue Service, this Monday (18). According to information from CNN, he claims that IRS agents illegally disclosed tax information and that his data was not protected.

Hunter Biden, who is seeking compensation of US$1,000 for each unauthorized disclosure, mentions in the lawsuit revelations made by agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler and their lawyers in public statements, statements to the United States Congress and interviews.

“Despite clear warnings from Congress that they were prohibited from disclosing the content of their statements to the public elsewhere, Mr. Shapley and Mr. Ziegler’s statements only encouraged their press campaign against Mr. Biden,” the lawyers for Hunter Biden in action.

“[…] Since their public testimony before the House of Representatives on July 19, 2023, the agents have become regular guests on national media programs and have made new allegations and public statements about confidential information from Mr. Biden’s tax returns that had not previously been included in their transcripts before the Ways and Means Committee [da Câmara]”, they added.

Among this information would be Hunter Biden’s personal expenses with prostitutes, accommodation in hotels for drug traffickers, among others, which would have been accounted for as expenses for the president’s son’s business.

Last week, Hunter Biden was indicted on three felony counts of illegal possession of a weapon, for allegedly presenting a false certificate stating that he was not a drug user, although he still was, when purchasing a firearm in 2018.

The American president’s son had reached an agreement with the Justice Department to plead guilty to charges of failing to pay income taxes on time in 2017 and 2018 and also to avoid prosecution in the gun case.

However, the American court did not confirm the agreement and, after the indictment for illegal possession of a weapon, Hunter Biden could soon become a defendant for tax crimes as well.