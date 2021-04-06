The son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter, spoke about the impending prison if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. This is stated in his book “Beautiful Things” (Beautiful Things), which went on sale on April 6. TASS…

Hunter Biden suggested that he could end up in jail if his father was defeated in the election, but he denies any involvement in any “illegal financial transactions.”

“Trump’s victory was not only a threat to democracy, it seemed to be a threat to my personal freedom … If my father had not won, I am sure that Trump would have continued to prosecute me under criminal charges,” he wrote.

Also in the book, Hunter explains the accusations against him from the Trump administration solely for “political reasons.” “I think that in that political climate it was not important what I did and what I didn’t. The target of those attacks was not me, but my father, ”he stressed.

Earlier, Hunter Biden in an interview with the BBC said that he was able to get a high-paying job on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma thanks to his last name.

Also in his book, the son of the President of the United States admitted that he spent the money received from working on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma on alcohol and drugs. At the same time, he noted that he did not consider it unethical to start his work at Burisma when Joe Biden served as vice president of the United States. His father’s political career helped him, however, he said, neither he nor his father “did anything illegal”, especially with regard to Burisma.