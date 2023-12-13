Hunter Biden, son of American President Joe Biden, ignored a subpoena from the Republican opposition in the United States House and refused to testify behind closed doors about his business dealings abroad this Wednesday (13).

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because that did not happen,” Hunter Biden said, according to Reuters.

Republican lawmakers said they will take steps to have the president's son prosecuted for contempt of Congress.

This Wednesday, the day before the start of the parliamentary recess, the Chamber of Deputies is expected to hold a vote to formalize the impeachment investigation against Joe Biden, based on Hunter's business dealings abroad. With a slim majority in the house, Republicans should be able to pass the measure.

Republicans opened the investigation against Biden in September, but did not submit it to a plenary vote, a step that, if formalized, would allow them to claim the cooperation of the president, his entourage and the White House.

Biden is accused of having used his influence throughout his political career to favor the foreign businesses of family members, with a special focus on Hunter.

According to House Speaker Mike Johnson, the Biden family received more than $15 million from companies and governments in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania and China between 2014 and 2019. Their partners reportedly received another $9 millions.

Biden is also accused of meeting at least 22 times with his son's foreign associates.

If the investigation that the Republicans want to formalize this Wednesday yields any results in the future, they will have to draft an accusation, known as articles of impeachment, which will have to be voted on again in the Chamber of Deputies.

If these articles are approved with a simple majority, the Senate will have to remove the president from office.

Biden will only be removed from office if two-thirds of the Senate vote in favor of impeachment, an extremely difficult scenario given that Democrats have a small majority in the house.

In addition to the House investigation, Hunter Biden is accused in two cases, one for tax evasion and the other for illegal possession of weapons. (With EFE Agency)