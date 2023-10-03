Hunter Biden, son of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty this Tuesday (3) to charges that he bought a gun while he was a drug user and lied about that condition, despite later admitting that he was struggling with crack addiction.

In September, Hunter Biden was indicted on three criminal counts of illegal possession of a weapon, for allegedly presenting a false certificate stating that he was not a drug user, although he still was, when purchasing a firearm in 2018.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, but it is generally less for those who, as in this case, have no criminal record.

Hunter’s testimony, which lasted about half an hour, took place in a federal court in downtown Wilmington (state of Delaware), which dawned surrounded by reporters, spotlights and television cameras, as well as strong security.

Inside the building, a brief court hearing was held in which Judge Christopher Burke made sure Biden’s son understood his rights and the crimes he is accused of, and then allowed him to plead guilty or not guilty.

Burke also read to Hunter Biden the conditions under which he will be granted probation while the trial takes place, which include remaining under the supervision of a law enforcement officer, actively seeking employment, not having weapons in his possession or using drugs or alcohol.

His lawyers had asked him to give evidence via videoconference to save the government the cost of flying the president’s son and Secret Service agents from his home in California to Delaware, on the opposite coast of the country. However, the judge ruled that Hunter should not receive special treatment and ordered him to come to court in person.

The American president’s son had reached an agreement with the Justice Department to plead guilty to charges of failing to pay income taxes on time in 2017 and 2018 and also to avoid prosecution in the gun case.

However, the American court did not confirm the agreement and, after the indictment for illegal possession of a weapon, Hunter Biden could soon become a defendant for tax crimes as well.

Also in September, the president of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, ordered the opening of an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden, alleging evidence that the president benefited from Hunter’s business dealings abroad. (With EFE Agency)