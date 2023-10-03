-Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty this Tuesday to the charges against him for purchasing a gun in 2018 by lying when claiming that he was not using drugs, despite later admitting that he was fighting his addiction to crack.



This is Hunter Biden’s first appearance before a judge since he was charged on September 14 with three charges that carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, although the sentence is usually lower for those who, like in this case, have no criminal record. penalties.

Her appearance took place in a federal court in the center of the city of Wilmington (Delaware), which dawned this Tuesday surrounded by journalists, spotlights and television cameras, as well as a strong security device.

The background of the case

The president’s son’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, had already anticipated to the court that Hunter Biden will plead not guilty when the charges are read to him at 10 a.m. (local time) in a Wilmington federal courtthe Bidens’ hometown.

Lowell had asked Judge Christopher Burke to allow Biden, a California resident, to appear by video instead of in person, but the request was denied. “The defendant should not receive any special treatment in this matter,” Burke said.

In July, The defendant reached an agreement with federal prosecutor David Weiss on charges of tax evasion and possession of a weapon to avoid jail time, but the judge was skeptical about some of the terms and it came to nothing.

The son of the president of the United States, Hunter Biden.

Possible tax evasion

Weiss, who was promoted to special prosecutor for the Biden investigation after the plea deal fell through, said he is also investigating Biden for possible tax evasion.

Republicans attack Hunter Biden for his business in Ukraine and China when his father was vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017). The president of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthygave in to pressure from the toughest wing of the Republican Party and last month he authorized the start of an impeachment investigation against the President Joe Biden.

But Hunter Biden has not been charged with any crime linked to his foreign business dealings, and so far no evidence has been presented to show that the president was involved in anything illegal.

Hunter Biden is a lawyer trained at the prestigious Yale University and converted into an artist. During his life he suffered addictions to alcohol and crack. He links them to the traffic accident in which his mother and his sister died when he was three years old.

US President Joe Biden with his son Hunter Biden.

He had to be hospitalized with a skull fracture. He also lived in the shadow of his brother Beauwho had a brilliant military career and dedicated himself to politics before suffering from brain cancer in 2015.

President Biden, 80, has always supported his son during his personal and legal struggles. In an interview earlier this year he said Hunter “hasn’t done anything wrong.” “I trust him. I have faith in him,” he said.

AFP and EFE

