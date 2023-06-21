Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to charges of late payment of his tax returns in 2017 and 2018 and has reached a settlement with the US Attorney’s Office for the crime of unlawful possession of a fire gun. The information was revealed on Tuesday (20), through a court case that was disclosed.

According to the document, which was presented to a federal court by the attorney general of the state of Delaware, David Weiss, Hunter Biden accepted the agreement, in which he admits that he did not declare the income he received in 2017 and 2018 and did not pay tax on them. . In exchange for the confession, prosecutors recommended parole, which would allow him to avoid jail time.

The settlement also includes what, in American legal parlance, is known as a “pre-trial diversion” on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. This mechanism is used to bypass a traditional criminal prosecution and place the accused in a community supervision program.

An investigation into the foreign affairs of Biden’s son was opened in 2018, during former President Donald Trump’s term (2017-2021), and has been used by Republicans since 2020 to attack the Democratic president, whom they accuse of not have made no effort to bring this case to an end.

opposition criticism

Trump and the leader of the Republicans in Congress, Kevin McCarthy, reacted to the disclosure of the agreement involving the investigation of Hunter Biden.

“Wow, Biden’s corrupt Department of Justice just ended hundreds of years of criminal liability by awarding Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket’. Our system is BROKEN!”, Trump wrote on his social network, Truth Social.

For his part, McCarthy told reporters that “this continues to show a two-tier system in the US.”

“If you’re the president’s main political opponent, the Justice Department will try to send you straight to jail, but if you’re the president’s son, you’ll get a favorable deal,” he lamented.

On the other hand, the President of the House of Representatives predicted that the situation “will improve” the Republicans’ investigation into Hunter Biden, because from now on the Department of Justice “will not be able to withhold any information”.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed his love for his son through one of the White House spokesmen, Ian Sams.

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to try to rebuild his life,” the spokesman said in a statement, declining to comment specifically on the court case.