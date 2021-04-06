The son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter, admitted that he was able to get a high-paying job on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma thanks to his last name. He told about this in an interview with BBC.

At the same time, Hunter emphasized that at the time of approval of his candidacy, he did not have any relevant experience in the field of energy. Responding to accusations of nepotism and corruption, the politician’s son said that the name he inherited from his father was perceived as “synonymous with democracy and transparency.”

He also expressed the opinion that for the company his surname was equivalent to a treasure. In his opinion, Burisma welcomed his candidacy because the company wanted to “create a stronghold” against the alleged “Russian aggression”.

“They knew they needed to expand internationally and in other sectors, and in order to diversify and protect themselves … Biden’s name is synonymous with democracy and transparency,” Biden Jr. concluded. – That’s why I said that for them it [равнозначно] gold “.

Earlier, the son of the President of the United States admitted that he spent the money received from working on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma on alcohol and drugs. At the same time, he noted that he did not consider it unethical to start his work at Burisma when Joe Biden served as vice president of the United States. His father’s political career helped him, however, he said, neither he nor his father “did anything illegal”, especially with regard to Burisma.

Hunter Biden has repeatedly attracted the attention of the press and opponents of his father from the US Republican Party in the past. First of all, this was due to the discovery of new evidence in the case of the Burisma oil and gas company operating in Ukraine.

In it, Biden Jr. served as a member of the board of directors while Biden Sr. was vice president in the administration of the former head of the White House, Barack Obama. In December 2020, the US Department of Justice, as part of the investigation of the tax cases of Hunter Biden, became interested in his connections with the Ukrainian side.