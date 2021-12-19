Home page politics

The US Capitol in Washington, home of the House of Representatives and the Senate. © Anna Moneymaker / Pool Getty Images North America / AP / dpa

US President Joe Biden actually wants to bring a billion dollar legislative package for climate and social policy on the way. But a Democratic senator refuses to approve.

Washington – After months of intense negotiations, one of US President Joe Biden’s core domestic political projects may be on the verge of collapse.

Despite months of persuasion, Biden has not succeeded in getting all party colleagues in the Senate on board for the billion dollar package he has planned with investments in social and climate protection. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has been holding Biden’s project with his resistance for a long time, told Fox News on Sunday that he had reservations from the start and could not vote for the project. “I can not do it. I’ve tried everything humanly possible, ”said Manchin.

When asked whether he had now completed the project and whether this was a definite no, the Senator from the state of West Virginia answered in the affirmative. “I’ve tried everything I can.” Since Biden’s Democrats only have a wafer-thin majority in the US Senate and the Republicans reject the package, the President in the Chamber depends on Manchin’s vote.

The draft for the legislative package provides, among other things, to reduce the hitherto immense costs of childcare for many families in the country, to relieve families of taxation and to expand health services. More than $ 500 billion has also been earmarked for the fight against the climate crisis, including investments in renewable energies and tax incentives for the purchase of electric cars. The House of Representatives passed the package in November with a narrow majority of the Democrats. The approval of the other Congress Chamber, the Senate, is missing. dpa