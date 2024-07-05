In a new slip of the tongue, adding to a series of previous gaffes in which the president’s lack of focus was evident, Biden described himself as “the first black woman to serve under a black president,” apparently referring to his time as vice president to Barack Obama.

The 81-year-old president made the gaffe during an interview on Philadelphia’s Word Radio on Thursday as part of his media campaign.

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, and the first black woman, to serve under a black president,” Biden said.

During the interview, Biden boasted about appointing the first black woman to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, as well as choosing the first black woman to serve as vice president, Kamala Harris.

A number of Democratic donors have withdrawn their support for President Biden as he continues to receive criticism over his performance in the first presidential debate days ago.

Biden must do more to calm Democratic “panic” over his disastrous debate performance with former President Donald Trump, on the road to the White House.

Senior Democratic figures are now demanding more details about the president’s health and mental state, with concerns evolving into a “real threat” to his continued reelection campaign.