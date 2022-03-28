The Kremlin confirmed on Monday what the West had taken for granted since Saturday: that it will make the most of the skid in Warsaw by US President Joe Biden, when he exclaimed that his Russian counterpart “cannot stay in power” to stage that Western interests they go beyond stopping the war tragedy in Ukraine. After condemning the phrase of the American leader on Sunday and reminding him that the leaders of the Kremlin “are chosen by the people”, the spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, insisted again that the statement is “alarming” and that Moscow will monitor “closely” the next comments of the tenant of the White House.

The US Administration launched a damage control on the words of his boss on Saturday to avoid, in vain, responses like this. It is not the first time that Biden adds his own sentences to his interventions, calculated to the millimeter by his team. He is not always right. But none has been as inopportune and given to misunderstandings as that “for God’s sake, (Putin) cannot remain in power” that he pronounced in the midst of a context as delicate as the Russian-Ukrainian war and with the precedent of having described his counterpart of “war criminal”, “thug” and “butcher”. There are three versions that try to explain his loquacious message: the passionate effervescence of his meeting with a group of refugees and his dramatic stories, the possibility that it was just one more of his miscalculated comments or that he involuntarily translated into words what really think.

And this is the worst thesis of all. Washington is concerned that Putin and his collaborators believe that what he basically wants is a removal of the Russian president, despite the fact that the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has specified that no one is seeking a “regime change” in Moscow. “The president’s reflection was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing his power in Russia,” Blinken clarified.

Delving into the other thesis, which would constitute an “offense” that no US president has pronounced on his Russian counterpart despite the fact that bilateral relations have gone through terrible times, Russia could cut all ties with Washington, something that has never happened. To find a similar precedent, it is necessary to travel to the missile crisis of 1962. And even then there was a minimal bridge despite the tension between Nikita Khrushchev and John F. Kennedy. Now there are fears that Moscow could take measures such as the expulsion of all US diplomats.

Already on Saturday night, the White House faced questions from the American press to deny that the Democratic leader was encouraging a closure of the Putin era. Biden had left his team distressed and sowed international doubt about what the real meaning of his phrase was. The weight of that line of text is enormous. What a president says “can send our brave men and women to war. He can bring peace », he has solemnly declared on occasion. This time it threatens the pre-eminent role that the US could play in resolving the crisis in Ukraine. No one sees a possible meeting between Biden and Putin to seal a peace process and Moscow does abound in the victimization that the West seeks to interfere in its governance.

French President Emmanuel Macron “would never have used those words.” The United Kingdom also makes this part of the speech ugly and the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has guaranteed that modifying the Government in Russia “is not an objective or a goal of the policy” of his country or of NATO. Consequences begin to occur at home as well. Several Republican officials claim that Biden has “horribly screwed up.” And political scientists lament that his verbal boast put the worst imaginable finishing touch on a good anti-war oratory that has been as overshadowed as the Oscars after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Putin has not spoken. Bad. Thus it is impossible to gauge his level of grievance and what his reaction will be. It also remains to be seen how the White House tenant metabolizes the insults coming from the circle of Russian power, among them that he is a “weak, sick and unhappy” man who should “pass a medical check-up”.

When Biden occupied the Oval Office, he announced his intention to maintain a stable relationship with Putin, despite the lack of mutual empathy. Experts and Administration officials believe that it will be very difficult for them to speak to each other again even after the war, which, in the case of two superpowers, augurs an uncertain giant struggle in international relations and the possibility that the United States will have to redefine his foreign policy. “The words of a president matter,” is one of the taglines that Biden often repeats. And it’s right.