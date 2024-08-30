Washington.– Sen. Jack Reed, a West Point graduate, Army veteran and Rhode Island Democrat who heads the Armed Services Committee, is not known for being a troublemaker or making impulsive statements.

So when Senate Democrats met privately with President Biden’s top policy advisers last month to assess his ability to remain the presidential nominee, the decision by the normally taciturn Reed to be among the first to speak was notable.

What was more extraordinary was what he said, according to two of the attendees: If Mr. Biden wants to stay in the race after his disastrous debate performance that laid bare concerns about his mental fitness and acuity, he must undergo a review by two independent neurologists who are willing to report their findings at a news conference.

It was a surprising stance from a staunch Democrat that underscored the close unanimity among Senate Democrats in the chamber that day that Biden should no longer be the party’s nominee.

It was just one of a series of extraordinary moments during a closed-door session on July 11 that led to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and the majority leader, scheduling a face-to-face meeting with the president days later in which he urged Biden to drop out of the race.

The effort by Schumer and Senate Democrats to persuade Biden to drop out of the race was a bigger factor than previously known in pushing the president out of the race, as he found himself with scant support in the House that was his political home for 36 years.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who went on television to voice her concerns about Biden and privately said he couldn’t win, has been widely seen as the architect of the quiet but aggressive effort to oust the president.

But behind the scenes, Schumer and his colleagues — along with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the House Democratic leader, and former President Barack Obama — also made a powerful impact.