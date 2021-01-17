One last hug of his wife, then police officers take Alexei Navalny into custody. There is criticism of the Russian government from the EU. And the security advisor to the US President-elect is particularly evident.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is back in Moscow. He was arrested immediately after landing. He is accused of repeatedly violating a five-year suspended sentence.

D.he designated National Security Advisor to the future US President Joe Biden has condemned the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. “Mr. Navalny should be released immediately, and those responsible for the heinous attack on his life must be brought to justice,” wrote Jake Sullivan on Sunday on the online service Twitter.

“The Kremlin’s attacks on Mr. Navalny are not only a violation of human rights, but also an affront to Russian citizens who want their voices to be heard,” he added.

Voices have also been heard from the EU to release Navalny. EU Council leader Charles Michel wrote on Twitter that the 44-year-old’s arrest immediately after his arrival in Moscow was unacceptable. “I call on the Russian authorities to release him immediately.” He was joined by the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. He wrote on Twitter that political instrumentalization of the judiciary was not acceptable.

Navalny was arrested after his return to Moscow during a passport control at the terminal. Shortly before several police officers took Navalny away, the opposition politician hugged his wife who had traveled with them.

A lawyer for the politician said a little later, according to the Reuters news agency, that he had been arrested. The Russian prison authorities confirmed the information. It is unclear where Navalny is currently being held.

The plane cannot land at first

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport was unexpectedly closed to incoming flights before the planned landing. The plane was diverted to Moscow-Sheremetyevo Airport.

Before the flight took off, Navalny said he was not afraid of being arrested because he was innocent. Therefore an arrest is “impossible”. Rather, as a Russian citizen, he has the right to return to his homeland. However, the Russian judiciary has put Navalny out to be wanted. During his stay in Germany, he is said to have violated probation requirements in previous criminal proceedings. The government opponent should remain in custody pending a decision by a court.

His wife Julia accompanied Navalny Source: dpa / Mstyslav Chernov

Five months after being poisoned, Navalny began his journey home from Germany to Russia. “I am happy. I hope that we all arrive together, ”said Navalny on Sunday on the plane, as the Internet channel Doschd showed. The plane operated by the Russian company Pobeda took off from BER airport in Berlin in the afternoon – with a delay of more than half an hour. The plane with flight number DP 936 was originally supposed to land at Wnukowo Airport at 5:20 p.m. CET (7:20 p.m. local time).

There, police officers took massive action against Nawalny’s supporters. There were several arrests. Among those arrested were Navalny’s closest colleague, lawyer Lyubov Sobol, and other activists.

Navalny was the victim of an attack with the neurotoxin Novitschok in Russia on August 20 and was then treated at the Charité clinic in Berlin. He accuses the Russian secret service of being behind his poisoning with a chemical agent from the Novitschok group. Research by “Bellingcat“And other media clearly point to Moscow’s guilt. The Russian government denies any involvement in the attack.

Police hold a man at the terminal of Moscow Vnukovo Airport. However, the plane was diverted to another airport Source: dpa / Dmitry Serebryakov

Kremlin criticizes federal government

Meanwhile, Russia criticized the answers of the German judiciary to requests for legal aid to the poison attack on Navalny on Sunday as not helpful. “I saw the headlines that Germany answered all of Russia’s questions,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Sakharova on state television. “The problem is that it (the answer), as always, did not contain anything relevant to the questions asked.”

Schönefeld: Alexej Navalny and his wife Julia board the plane of the Pobeda airline Source: dpa / Mstyslav Chernov

The Federal Office of Justice had previously announced that it had answered four Russian requests for mutual legal assistance regarding the attack on Navalny, shortly before the opposition member made his way back to Moscow on Sunday. Among other things, minutes of an interrogation by the Berlin public prosecutor’s office had been sent, said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Justice.

“The German government assumes that the Russian government will immediately take all necessary steps to solve the crime against Mr Navalny. This crime must be solved in Russia. ”Navalny also repeatedly called for investigations into the case. However, Russia denies that there was any poisoning or crime.