Friday, June 28, 2024, 03:04











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

President Biden responded last night with irony to one of the most common accusations he receives from the ranks of Donald Trump’s campaign. From the Republican Party it has become customary to accuse him of being “doped”, of needing stimulants or medications to stay awake and focused, an aspect that the latest images of Joe Biden with a lost expression have not contributed to, as happened last week in the G7 meeting in Italy, where Prime Minister Georgia Meloni had to rescue Biden in an apparent moment of confusion.

The hoax from Trump’s ranks has become common and Biden took it with humor minutes before the start of the presidential debate.

The current president, 81, posted this tweet on the social network Try it for yourself, friends. See you in a moment,” wrote the president and candidate for re-election. The can, by the way, is sold as part of the fundraising strategy for the Democratic campaign, for $4.5 each.